Not Available

Foo Fighters Reading Festival Little John's Farm Reading , UK 26th August 2012 Video - PAL 720x576 16:9 25fps Audio - MP2 256 Kbps 01. Intro 02. White Limo 03. All My Life 04. Rope 05. The Pretender 06. My Hero 07. Learn to Fly 08. Arlandria 09. Breakout 10. Cold Day in the Sun 11. I'll Stick Around 12. Generator 13. These Days 14. Monkey Wrench 15. Hey, Johnny Park! 16. Alone and Easy Target 17. Bridge Burning 18. This is a Call 19. In the Flesh 20. Best of You 21. Dave Talks 22. Times Like These 23. Winnebago 24. Watershed 25. For All the Cows 26. Exhausted 27. Everlong Runnin Time - 2hrs 20m