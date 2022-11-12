Foo Fighters - Reading Festival 2019

Not Available

Following up their sold out shows at the London Stadium (twice) and Manchester’s Etihad, the world’s biggest rock band, Foo Fighters, will make their triumphant return to headline Reading and Leeds in 2019. With nearly 30 million records sold, and fresh from packing out the world’s biggest venues – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will bring their three-hour-plus rock marathon master class back to headlining Reading/Leeds, a tradition they began in 2002. Expect every one of the tens of thousands voices in attendance to be raised with every deafening chorus as Foo Fighters run through dozens of classics spanning their massive catalogue, from their 1995 debut through 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’ which went to Number 1 in more than a dozen countries including the UK and US.