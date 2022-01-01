Foo Fighters - Wasting Light Live From 606

Not Available

The band began recording their seventh studio album in August 2010 with producer Butch Vig, who had previously produced the two new tracks for the band's Greatest Hits album. The album was recorded in Dave Grohl's garage using only analog equipment. A documentary on the band's history, Back and Forth, was released theatrically on April 5 along with a live 3-d performance of the album Wasting Light. While most theaters viewed the show in its entirety, some theaters had technical issues and the band rescheduled to have Back And Forth played on April 14, 2011. On April 13, 2011, the band performed the entire album live from Dave Grohl's Studio 606 and uploaded it to YouTube in its entirety.