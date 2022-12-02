Food for Change

Not Available

Our plate is our most powerful weapon in fighting global warming and in protecting our planet. Today, our diets play a major role in the threats weighing on our planet. But, there is hope. Investigative journalist Benoît Bringer sets off on a global search for women and men who are inventing a new dietary model, one which respects both humankind and nature. This documentary gives us hope, showing us how we can each be a force for change and develop recipes for an economically viable dietary transition.