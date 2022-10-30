Food For Love

Not Available

The all embracing love of the Greek mother stretches around the globe. However far away her child may be, she will always make sure that he will have a good supply of mother’s food! Food in the hands of Greek mothers is a powerful practical and symbolic tool that bridges any geographical and emotional distance and keeps the family bonds tight forever! By focusing on three Greek mothers and their use of food, the documentary opens a window onto the particularity of the Greek family with the powerful mother figure at the center and the children as kings and queens!