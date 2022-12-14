Food: Secret of the Peace

Not Available

The end of WWII has brought much hardship to Western Europe, especially in the area of food security and availability. The war has wiped out much of Europe's ability to grow its own food - it, as a continent, was close to being self sufficient during peace times - or to distribute what can be grown internally. In cities, there are long line ups at the few places where food is available, and a growing black market for food for those who can afford it. Much of the food growing regions of the southern hemisphere are also having problems growing enough to feed their own due to natural disasters. That leaves the United States and Canada as the only major food growing nations to assist its war time allies of Europe through this crisis while Europe rebuilds.