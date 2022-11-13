Not Available

Foodies is a gonzo and artful horror-comedy film about young love, killer Kombucha, and mind-expanding science. When awkward loser Avery can't get his on-again off-again lover Sarah to commit, he decides to bio-hack his way back onto the dating scene. With the help of some genetically-altered health drinks, he sets out to pursue his romantic fantasies, utilizing yolked jocks to act as shared-consciousness avatars to score babes. It isn't long though before he finds the meat market is much more terrifying than he remembered...