Not Available

Daffy Duck is a life-insurance-peddler, who arrives uninvited at Porky Pig's door to persuade Porky to purchase an insurance policy, on the pretext that Porky's home is loaded with hazards. When Porky rejects Daffy's claim that accidents in the home are "waiting" to happen, Daffy rigs some accidents. But each time, the calamity strikes only Daffy, who is buried in clutter from a closet and blasted in the explosions of kitchen stove gas and a dynamite stick.