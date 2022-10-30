Fool Japan: The ABCs of Tetsudon

Not Available

Action - 'Testudon', one of the most famous foolish film festivals, made a foolish anthology film about 'Japan' with 26 directors. Naturally, the directors are also foolish enough, so that you might wonder if it is really about Japan or get headache at the screening.At least, some of the 26 various works will please you. It is inevitable that the theater room will be full of laughter, hand claps, roars or booings like 'Pay back the money!'. But we won't reimburse you! - Keisaku Kimura, Ryûki Kitaoka, Britani Sugawara