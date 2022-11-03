Foolish Game

Not Available

Hyun-tae is a competent architect who prefers one-night stands to serious relationships. Heejae doesn’t want to believe in love anymore because she was hurt from breaking with her past love. Hyun-tae and Hee-jae get to know each other and become, to some extent, friends. One day, Hyun-tae goes on a trip with his other friends. Goo-bon, a friend among them gets killed in a car accident on the way home. Goo-bon’s unexpected death affects the rest of his friends. This also affects the relationship between Hyun-tae and Hee-jae.