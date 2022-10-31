1922

Foolish Wives

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 10th, 1922

Studio

Universal Film Manufacturing Company

Actor / writer / director Erich von Stroheim stars as a fraudulent count, living high on the hog in Monte Carlo. He supports himself by extorting huge sums of money from silly married ladies who are dumb enough to fall for his romantic charms. Von Stroheim's partners in crime, phony princesses Mae Busch and Maud George, live in a state of perpetual depravity with the count in a huge mansion. Their latest victim, played by an actress who insisted upon being billed as Miss DuPont, is the wife of an American financier. Von Stroheim's attempted seduction of this particular foolish wife is thwarted at every turn, and the count ultimately gets his comeuppance.

Cast

Elena BorzovaHelen Hughes
Maude GeorgePrincess Olga Petchnikoff
Erich von StroheimCount Wladislaw Sergius Karamzin
Mae BuschPrincess Vera Petchnikoff
Dale FullerMaruschka, a Maid
Cesare GravinaCesare Ventucci

