1997

Fools Rush In

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 13th, 1997

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Alex Whitman (Matthew Perry) is a designer from New York City who is sent to Las Vegas to supervise the construction of a nightclub that his firm has been hired to build. Alex is a straight-laced WASP-ish type who, while enjoying a night on the town, meets Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek), a free-spirited Mexican-American photographer. Alex and Isabel are overtaken by lust at first sight and end up sp

Cast

Matthew PerryAlex Whitman
Salma HayekIsabel Fuentes
Jon TenneyJeff
Siobhan FallonLanie
Angelina TorresGreat Grandma
John Bennett PerryRichard Whitman

View Full Cast >

Images