A quarrel in a club room leads to a duel between two of the characters. Honor is satisfied by the usual "continental scratch" and the affair ends. Foolshead, however, has been a witness of the combat and is smitten with the duel fever, so a series of highly amusing scenes are witnessed in which Foolshead endeavors to get somebody to fight with him. Finally he gets a good beating for his pains, assaults the police and is arrested.