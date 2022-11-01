Not Available

A quasi-musical-comedy which descends into horror, set in the early sixties in a college on the outskirts of West Philadelphia. For 15 years, the graduation ball has been the preserve of the Foons - those teenagers who are immersed in weird notions of fun and who describe themselves as "cool". As they prepare for the graduation ball, it is decided to open up invitations to the nerd underdogs. The eternal rivalry between the cool kids and the nerds is played out with colourful costumes and kooky hairdos.