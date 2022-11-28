Not Available

Most people know foosball as the game they used to play in their parent's basement, but for some die-hard fans, foosball isn't just a game... it's a way of life. Enter the underground world of professional foosball, a sport that's been around for over 40 years but no one knows exists. Through an ensemble cast, FOOSBALLERS not only uncovers a forgotten piece of sports history, it follows 6 of the best table soccer players in the world as they prepare for the sport's most prestigious event, The Tornado World Championships.