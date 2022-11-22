Foot Brawl

Not Available

A nostalgic Charlie is searching through his college trunk when he comes across an old photo of his football team which catches Junior's interest. Charlie passes himself off as the team's star but Bessie insists he was only good at being their "water boy". Charlie, determined to prove Bessie wrong, attempts to show Junior a thing or two about the game. But Bessie was right; Charlie isn't the most experienced athlete. He dresses as a tackling dummy which leads to disaster. He also gets the football caught in his mouth several times. Finally, he attempts to kick a field goal but the football has been set up a little too close to a water spigot and Charlie kicks the latter instead!