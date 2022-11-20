Not Available

The world is at her feet. The prettiest feet you ever came across. Footwork is five off-beat vignettes about foot and leg fetishes starring the sexy and slinky Briana Banks. She plays everything from a secretary who seduces a janitor, a goth lesbian in college, and a hooker who is disgusted by her clients. Not to be outdone, Nicole Sheridan plays a babysitter and Voodoo is her hair band loving boyfriend. And Kimberly Kane and Wendy Divine are two horny students who seduce their teacher and a fellow student. If it's tales about toes where anything goes, Footwork is a step in the right direction.