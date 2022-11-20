Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A U.I.C. production. C/U of the artist Sid Griffiths sitting at a desk with a small easel in front of him. He takes a cigarette out of a case and puts it into his mouth. He lights it then moves a newspaper away from the easel to reveal Jerry behind it. Jerry protests: "Half a minute, boss. I was reading the football news!" Sid shakes his head "No time for that now - we've got to WORK!" Jerry replies "I'd rather play football!" Sid draws Jerry a beach ball. Jerry attempts to kick it but falls over backwards instead. He looks stunned. A question mark appears above his head which turns into a ball then falls on Jerry's head. Sid then cuts around the football so that when Jerry kicks it, it moves. The ball bounces along and Jerry runs after it. The ball eventually crashes into the fence around a football stadium. It bounces off the fence and knocks Jerry over.