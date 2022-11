Not Available

A millionaire has just acquired a soccer club, something her wife Anna is absolutely happy about. She'll soon put herself in charge and use the players for her personal business. Very soon her friends, bored to death of their husbands, will ask to meet the team: Brittany pretends to be the new masseuse so she can get close to her favorite boy. Eva and Celine will also put their seduction tools into action and Lili will join Anna for their planned grand finale.