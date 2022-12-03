Footprints of God: Peter Keeper of the Keys

Not Available

The first film in a projected 10-video series, The Footprints of God: The Story of Salvation from Abraham to Augustine, join host Stephen Ray, best-selling author and dynamic speaker, on an amazing journey of adventure about Peter, the rugged fisherman Jesus chose to lead His Church. Filmed completely on location in Rome and the Holy Land, you will follow Peter from Galilee to Rome to discover answers about the major role of the Papacy in the saga of salvation. All in a fast-paced, entertaining format that is a combination of a biography, travel documentary, Bible study and an apologetics course!