For a Savage Love

By night, Esteban (Sebastian Ligarde) is an assassin for the mob. By day, Esteban is a pimp and his boss explains to him that the demand right now are prostitutes that are very average looking. He manages to find one girl and her name is Julia (Vanessa Yudic). Julia is a young secretary who mostly keeps to herself, but still longs for a good man in her life. Julia at first is contemplated by the job offer Esteban has offered her considering it's prostitution, but since she's very attracted to Esteban, she takes the job and let's him take fully advantage of her and her innocence. Julia, young, naive, and virginal, thinks Esteban really loves her because she gives herself up to him. She thinks all that he does is out of love and "tough" love.