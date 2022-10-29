For All That We Are

Not Available

Our story begins with John Lawrence Mason, a young aspiring actor looking to find his place in the world. In the midst of a stormy relationship with his parents, John challenges their wishes for him to become a lawyer. Over time, the pressures of being a responsible adult have taken their toll on his spirit, provoking him to lash out in any way possible. In his angst, he intrigues the tenderness of a young fashion designer who inspires him to believe in himself and accept the man he wants to be. With a new love and source of inspiration, John sets out into the big city with the hopes of fulfilling his dreams. It is there that he finds that the role he so desperately seeks, may not be so far from home after all.