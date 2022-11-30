Not Available

For Baby's Sake

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Children exposed to domestic abuse are more likely to be abusive or experience abuse in their adult relationships, creating a cycle of trauma and risks to life chances across generations. For Baby's Sake is a programme for expectant parents, who want to bring an end to domestic abuse and create the best possible start in life for their baby. The film is built from interviews with two new parents who share their experience and give the message that with the right help - change is possible. The film was made during the COVID 19 lockdown, animated on a houseboat in Wiltshire.

    Images