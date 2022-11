Not Available

Elly thinks she can handle bringing April to work with her, but the library has never before seen such destruction. April is very different from the other Patterson kids: the characters look back at Elly’s pregnancy and the circumstances around April’s birth,during a freak winter storm in the early hours of April 1st. Now that the older kids don't need them as much, John and Elly realize that, even though April is a handful, she’ll still grow up way too fast.