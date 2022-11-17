For Better or for Worse: The Babe Magnet

Not Available

Michael is frustrated that he has his license, but isn’t allowed to drive the family cars. Michael and Gordon go in together to buy a used fixer-upper, thinking it's a guaranteed babe magnet. It has the opposite effect, continually breaking down - and straining their frienship. Elly has booked April’s birthday party over at the Burger Bin, but she comes down with the flu and has to ask Michael to take April and look after the party, leading to some lessons about life, and friendship.