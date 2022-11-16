Not Available

For Better Or For Worse: The Good For Nothing

    Farley's been a bad dog. He's been digging up the garden, squishing the squash, and chasing other dogs at the pet show. Elly labels him a “Good-for-Nothing.” Meanwhile, Michael makes an enemy of Brad Luggsworth by showing him up in front of his girlfriend. On Hallowe’en night, Farley escapes, forcing John to look for him while he takes Elizabeth Trick-Or-Treating. Farl is nowhere to be found, but when Brad and his buddies corner Michael alone in an alley, he's got a shot at redeeming himself.

