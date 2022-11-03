Not Available

For Ever Mozart

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Avventura Films

For Ever Mozart is an episodic film that follows a theater troupe from France attempting to put on a play in Sarajevo. Along their journey they are captured and held in a POW camp, and they call for help from their friends and relations in France. Director Jean-Luc Godard presents stories about this troop to ask how one can make art while slaughters like the one in Bosnia are taking place, and he throws in a strong critique of the European Union. For Ever Mozart is one of Godard's most disjointed and difficult films. Its stories sometimes seem to form a whole and at other times the links among them are unclear. One gets the impression that in each episode Godard attempts to start a film only to come to the conclusion that it is impossible to continue. It features some of the most beautiful shots of tanks in the cinema.

Cast

Ghalia LacroixRosette
Bérangère Allauxune actrice
Frédéric PierrotJérôme
Harry Clevenle grand écrivain
Michel FranciniBaron

View Full Cast >

Images