Chicago cabbie Mitch Lawrence is a man whose dreams are starting to fade. His only shining light is his loving and pregnant wife. When one of his clients, author Lou Webber offers him money to eliminate a drug dealer who is stalking him, Mitch refuses. Days later, Mitch is diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. He reconsiders Lou's offer, and for the sake of his wife and baby, eliminates the threat. But after that night, everything changes, Mitch's stomach pains disappear. The Drug dealer suddenly resurfaces in a crowd. Then events conspire to drag Mitch deeper into a game that proves that at the right price any man is for hire.