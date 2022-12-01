Not Available

For Live

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Roya Film House

Mehdi Salami and Benafsha Yaqobi are blind couple who try to help other disabled people. They have a different world full of problems and very vast for them; they talk about people and people talk about them; they help each other on the streets to buy their needs from the market... Another disabled person also present his experience and activities; the documentary provides statistics and figures about disabled persons in the country; religious and legal experts analyze the lives of disabled people; and at the end the documentary provides solutions to disabled families and people...

Cast

