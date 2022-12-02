For Love and for Life: The 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights

Not Available

This film places the 1987 March on Washington in perspective among the major political events of our times. It recounts how the events were organized, and creates all the immediacy of being there. This exciting presentation explores all six days during which 650,000 lesbians, gay men and their supporters came to Washington, DC and made history. The inaugural display of the Names Project Quilt, the largest civil disobedience ever at the Supreme Court, the first community Wedding and the Harvey Milk Memorial are just some of the events highlighted from this historic March and Rally.