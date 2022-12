Not Available

It is often said there is honor among thieves, but not so, as we shall see in this story. Two denizens of the underworld are seen in their squalid furnished room planning a robbery. Their intended victim is known to hold at all times in his safe at home a large sum of money and a wealth of jewels. Gathering together the tools of their nefarious calling, they start off, arriving at the house shortly after the master had retired for the night.