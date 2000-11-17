2000

For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 2000

Studio

Not Available

In the early 1970s, Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval (Andy Garcia) is torn between his own musical dreams and the dreams of his wife, Marianela (Mía Maestro), a fervent supporter of the ideals of the Castro revolution. Also starring Charles S. Dutton as Dizzy Gillespie and José Zúñiga as Paquito D'Rivera, this gripping jazz biopic is at once a detailed portrait of a musician and a stinging critique

Cast

Mía MaestroMarianela
Gloria EstefanEmilia
David PaymerEmbassy interviewer
Charles S. DuttonDizzy Gillespie
Tomás MiliánSosa
Freddy RodríguezLeonel Sandoval

View Full Cast >

Images