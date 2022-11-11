Not Available

For Man Must Work or The End of Work

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This feature documentary offers a reflection on the changing reality of work. The 20th century has seen the creation of colossal wealth and exploding economies. Yet, the days of industry providing mass employment are over. In the global economy, human resources are being replaced more and more by technology. Will this revolution mean the end of work as we know it? Contributing to the discussion are V. Forrester, author of The Economic Horror; US economist J. Rifkin; J. Attali, former president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other experts.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images