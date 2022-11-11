For Man Must Work or The End of Work

Not Available

This feature documentary offers a reflection on the changing reality of work. The 20th century has seen the creation of colossal wealth and exploding economies. Yet, the days of industry providing mass employment are over. In the global economy, human resources are being replaced more and more by technology. Will this revolution mean the end of work as we know it? Contributing to the discussion are V. Forrester, author of The Economic Horror; US economist J. Rifkin; J. Attali, former president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other experts.