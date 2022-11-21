Not Available

During Olavsfestdagene in 2014, Motorpsycho and Ståle Storløkken performed a concert "for most people" together with Kammerkoret Aurum and the string duo, Sheriffs of Nothingness. The original idea was to get Motorpsycho to Olavsfestdagene, and the result was a powerful and spectacular music experience. In the centre of events there was Ståle Storløkken’s handling the Steinmeyer organ in Nidaros Cathedral, together with Pekka Stokke’s visual art. When rock meets classical music, it often turns into a cliché, but this has turned into a grand and spectacular music experience, due to the band and choir.