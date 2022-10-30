For No Eyes Only

Not Available

Due to an accident during hockey practice teenage-nerd Sam Anders is chained to his desk chair with a broken leg, spending time with his next best friend: his computer. When boredom is almost fatal, a dubious program gets his attention and soon he finds himself spying on his classmates by hacking their web cams. Discovering the most intimate secrets about his victims starts as fun but turns into a serious situation, when he witnesses the new boy in class Aaron having severe problems with his father. The sudden disappearance of the man and Aarons ominous behavior leads him to the suspicion of murder. Sam and Livia, who accidentally finds out about the whole situation, start investigating on their own...soon finding themselves on the slippery edge of events getting out of hand...