Mac (Tim Reid) is a single, successful entertainment lawyer who leads the good life. But his comfortable routine is thrown for a loop when he's forced to care for his ailing housekeeper and soon becomes guardian to her very vibrant granddaughter, Cece (Tamara Curry) -- a "ghetto princess" of sorts. With no prior experience in raising a young lady, Mac is in for a long battle within the extremely demanding confines of the generation gap!