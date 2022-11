Not Available

Kya is a spoiled prima donna with a taste for the finer things in life, and Aubrey is her handsome, doting husband who indulges her every whim…even if they can’t afford it. But when Aubrey loses his well-paying job, and has to flip burgers to pay the bills, Kya’s got to kiss her expensive fashions goodbye and look for a job of her own! Can a high-maintenance princess learn that real happiness doesn’t come with a price tag?