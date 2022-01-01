1991

For Sasha

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1991

Studio

Alexandre Films

Israel, 1967. Sacha and Laura have been living in a kibbutz near the Syrian border for two years. They are visited by Simon, Michel and Paul, three friends from Paris who have come to celebrate Laura's twentieth birthday. Simon is obsessed by the death of the girl he loved and during the birthday evening, attempts to find someone to blame amongst his friends. Laura alone knows that the young girl died of a broken heart. She also loved Sacha.

Cast

Richard BerrySacha
Niels DubostSimon
Gérard DarmonDavid Malka
Emmanuelle RivaMrs. Malka
Ayelet ZurerShoshana
Sophie MarceauLaura

