For the Coyotes

Wendell is trying to make peace with his earthly deterioration in the face of late-stage cancer. His son Josh is fighting it, fleeing it, denying it. After a five year estrangement, father and son are now thrown together in a remote cabin enveloped in the vibrant, buzzing, crawling redwood forest of Northern California. As Wendell forgives himself of his own inadequacies, Josh releases years of pain and anger, borne from living under the rigid principles of his father, a renowned Buddhist teacher who for decades pretended to be anything but the deeply flawed, selfish man he really was....but is he still? Human connection, obligation, illusion, enlightenment, love and fear -- it's all up for grabs in this meditative, probing, tender story of inevitability.