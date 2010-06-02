2010

For the Good of Others

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 2010

Studio

Canal+ España

Diego is a doctor so used to working in extreme situations that he has immunized himself to others' pain. He has switched off from his work, his partner and his commitment as a father. Over the course of a disturbing meeting, Diego is threatened with a gun. Hours later, he can only remember the sound of a bang and the strange feeling of having being hit with something more than a bullet. Diego has to take an irreversible decision which will affect his own life and that of his loved ones.

Cast

Belén RuedaIsabel
Clara LagoAinhoa
Angie CepedaSara
Eduardo NoriegaDiego
Carlos LealArmand
Marcel BorràsJuanjo

View Full Cast >

Images