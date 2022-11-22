For the King and Fatherland

Not Available

The film is picturing the faith of the old Serbian warrior Milisav Janjic, who fought against the German occupation in the Second World War as a member of the "Ravnogorski pokret". The storyline narrates his memories of the past and the war events in the spring of 1941 interwoven with the contemporary moments, the author features the attack of fascist Germany, the April war and the fall of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, the misfortune placed upon the Serbian people, loss of freedom, birth of the freedom movement in Serbia and one Serbian soldier, who after 70 years of expatriation in America returns to his homeland.