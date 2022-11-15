Not Available

For the Love was created by brothers Brendan and Todd Wells, documenting their endless adventure around the globe in search of whitewater and waterfalls. As expedition kayakers at heart, the brothers and their many friends explore rivers around the world that have never been descended before in a kayak and where few humans have ever set foot near. The film highlights the struggles and rewards of discovering these new rivers, as well as features elite paddlers in the sport pushing the limits of gravity and the human body. From hacking through the dense Ecuadorian jungle with machetes to strapping kayaks to the bottom of small Alaskan bush planes, these kayakers do what others wouldn't to explore the most difficult and remote whitewater in the world.