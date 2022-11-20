For the Love of Aaron

Not Available

Family Ties' Meredith Baxter Birney stars in this made-for-television movie about a woman threatened with losing her son to her ex-husband. Following her divorce, Margaret's son Aaron is the only person who matters to her. But when Margaret unexpectedly begins showing symptoms of mental-illness, the boy's father decides she is incapable of safely caring for their child. Determined to retain custody, Margaret embarks on a courtroom fight as well as a fight to maintain her own sanity.