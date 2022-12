Not Available

For the Love of Elephants is an intimate portrait of an amazing elephant-human bond that develops at an elephant rehabilitation centre near Nairobi, Kenya. Narrated by David Suzuki, the film takes viewers inside the emotional world of young, orphaned African elephants and their compassionate keepers. For the Love of Elephants reveals that the most powerful reward is helping the young elephants reach adolescence and eventually reintegrate into the Kenyan wild.