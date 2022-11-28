For the Love of George

Not Available

Set in early 2014, Poppy Wakefield works as a freelance journalist from her beautiful home in England. Her seemingly perfect, if predictable, life is shattered when she discovers her husband Stephen is having an affair. In shock from betrayal, she finds comfort in a TV segment featuring George Clooney. George is everything her husband isn’t - sophisticated, funny, charming - someone who cares about making a difference in the world and who Poppy believes is her ideal match! When she receives a well timed invitation to visit her friend Justin in LA, Poppy decides to give fate a helping hand and takes off on a quest to cross paths with George - where she has no doubt they will fall in love at first sight! However a surprise announcement brings Poppy and her romantic fantasy crashing back down to earth. Through a funny series of near misses, unrelated adventures and colorful characters, Poppy navigates her new life in LA, until one day fate throws her a very unexpected curveball…