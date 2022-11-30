Not Available

The full feature-length documentary about filmmaker Adam Green / ArieScope Pictures' (HATCHET, FROZEN, "Jack Chop") 20 year tradition of making Halloween short films just for fun in between the real feature films and television shows. In October of 1998 Adam Green and Will Barratt threw together a short film called "Columbus Day Weekend" to screen at a Halloween party. Little did they know that it would give birth to an annual tradition that would span two decades and spawn a feature film and television production studio that would become a leader of the indie horror scene. FOR THE LOVE OF HALLOWEEN is a walk down memory lane with all of your favorite key players from the ArieScope family as they share the candid stories behind 20 years of Halloween shorts.