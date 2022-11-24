Not Available

It takes more than wood, meat, and fire to make great Texas BBQ. It takes passion, patience, dedication, and a deep understanding of tradition. For the Love of Meat visits with some of the top BBQ pitmasters in central Texas to learn what it’s like to make such iconic food, and what it takes to do it. Aaron Franklin of the now famous Franklin BBQ in Austin, Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow's BBQ in Lexington, and Wayne Mueller of Louie Mueller BBQ in Taylor are featured in the documentary, along with appearances from the folks at City Market, Larid’s, Cooper’s, Opie’s, and many more.