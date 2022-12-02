For the Master's Taking 3

Not Available

Tied and submitting to their Dominant lovers, these whores of fetish give their wills and their bodies over to the pleasure of the Men who use them for deviant erotic acts. Get in the mix and watch as soaking wet cunts and spread open assholes get fucked and ravaged until filthy sluts have their mouth filled with cum and discipline. The 4 scene in this video feature four unfortunately babes doubled teamed by 2 randy guys. Every hole is filled with lots of simultaneous double penetration and sucking/fucking sex. In the end everyone enjoys the encounters and orgasms abound by all.