For Vagina's Sake

Woman’s body bleeds regardless of her will. Through untold ages, this bleeding has been the symbol of secret, mystery, fervor and disavowal. The process of bleeding which has been taken care of with any absorbent materials, however, has undergone changes through critical moments of human history. NPR, the public channel in USA declared the year 2015 as ‘The Year of the Period,’ and ‘Free Bleeding Movement’ arose also in Korea. Numerous startup companies launched products for “New Bleeding.” Over a million viewers are visiting pages of sanitary-products-reviewing youtuber, and politicians start to talk about the blood. The walls of information collapse, and women choose their own way of “how to bleed.”