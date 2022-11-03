For Whom the Bell Rings

Not Available

The industrialist Apostolos Lampirikos is drowning in debt. All were asking borrowed, but none of the return. From this predicament is to get him his employee, Costas, with a trick. Kostas proposed to his boss ... to "commit suicide". The Lampirikos, with a large stone tied around his neck, supposedly falls overboard and the truth Kostas him and sent a photo. their accomplices to fraud, wife of Apostle Flora and his daughter Alice. Kostas closes his boss in a shack in the yard of his house, where he comes only with password hitting a bell. The supposed death of Lampiris made headlines in newspapers and creditors stop pressuring him, debtors pay and orders go much better. Finally, the "shoe Lampiris' survives. Things get complicated, however, when one supplier seeks to marry the widow Lampiris, but cunning Kostas "resurrects" Tolis wins and Alice, for the sake of which also did what he did.